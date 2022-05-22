Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Blues goalie Binnington departs Game 3 after collision with Avalanche's Kadri

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington departed Game 3 of the second round against Colorado after colliding with Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri 6:45 into the first period Saturday night.

28-year-old replaced by Ville Husso after exiting in 1st period

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, is checked on by a team trainer after a heavy collision during the first period in Game 3 of his team's second-round playoff series against Colorado on Saturday night in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press)

Kadri was attacking the St. Louis net when he got his skates tangled up with Blues defenceman Calle Rosen.

Binnington remained on his knees for a couple of minutes and was examined by Blues trainer Ray Barile before leaving for the locker room.

Binnington was 4-1 in five post-season starts with a 1.75 goals-against average and had stopped all three shots he faced in Game 3.

Ville Husso replaced him, making his first appearance since Game 3 of the team's first round series against Minnesota. Husso went 1-2 with a 3.02 GAA in three starts this post-season.

