Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri out indefinitely with lower-body injury
The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Nazem Kadri indefinitely due to a lower-body injury.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar says ex-Leaf will miss 'weeks, not days'
Kadri was hurt in the second period against Minnesota on Sunday. He took the ice for a shift in the third before leaving the game.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday after morning skate that Kadri will be out "weeks, not days." The Avalanche were hosting Ottawa on Tuesday night to begin a five-game homestand.
Kadri has 19 goals and 17 assists in 51 games this season. He leads the team in faceoff percentage.
The 29-year-old Kadri was acquired as part of a trade with Toronto on July 1.
