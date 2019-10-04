Rantanen scores twice to lead Avs past Flames
Joonas Donskoi also chipped in with 2 goals
Mikko Rantanen had two goals less than a week after agreeing to a contract with Colorado, Joonas Donskoi scored twice in his debut and the Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Thursday night.
Rantanen was a restricted free agent heading into the summer and he remained in his native Finland while contract negations dragged on through training camp. The parties finally agreed to a six-year, $55.5 million US deal on Saturday night and Rantanen joined the team on Sunday, four days before the start of the season.
He scored a go-ahead goal in the first period and added the eventual decisive score on the power play late in the second period, minutes after J.T. Compher gave Colorado a 3-2 lead.
Mark Giordano scored 16 seconds after Rantanen's second goal.
Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan each had a goal and an assist for Calgary. David Rittich had 26 saves for the Flames, who started the season the same way last season ended — with a loss.
The Avalanche defeated Calgary in the first round of last season's playoffs, beating the Western Conference's top seed in five games.
Donskoi got Colorado off to a quick start with a power-play goal 5:59 in, and the teams traded goals the rest of the period.
Gaudreau's goal 1:50 into the second period tied it and Donskoi scored into an empty net with 1:09 left in the third.
Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer had 26 saves.
