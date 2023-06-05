Content
NHL

Canadiens commit to Caufield for 8 years after 26-goal effort in shortened season

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Cole Caufield to eight-year contract extension, the team announced Monday, that will pay the 22-year-old winger an average annual salary of $7.85 million US through the 2030-31 season.

22-year-old winger had season-ending surgery on right shoulder in February

Men's athlete tries to hit puck in mid-air past goalie during NHL game.
Canadiens winger Cole Caufield will be paid $7.85 million US annually over the next eight seasons. The 22-year-old has 52 goals and 84 points in 123 NHL regular-season games. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Caufield scored 26 goals and added 10 assists in 46 games in 2022-23 before he underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in February.

Despite missing nearly half the campaign, Caufield led the Canadiens in goals for the second consecutive year, tied with Nick Suzuki this past season.

Montreal selected Caufield in the first round (15th overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

Since making his NHL debut in 2020-21, the forward has recorded 53 goals and 84 points in 123 regular-season games.

