Canadiens commit to Caufield for 8 years after 26-goal effort in shortened season

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Cole Caufield to eight-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The deal, which will pay the 22-year-old winger an average annual salary of $7.85 million US, runs through the 2030-31 season.

Caufield scored 26 goals and added 10 assists in 46 games in 2022-23 before he underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in February.

Despite missing nearly half the campaign, Caufield led the Canadiens in goals for the second consecutive year, tied with Nick Suzuki this past season.

Montreal selected Caufield in the first round (15th overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

Since making his NHL debut in 2020-21, the forward has recorded 53 goals and 84 points in 123 regular-season games.