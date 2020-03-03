Claude Julien to return next season behind Canadiens bench, GM says

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says that he will keep Claude Julien as head coach for next season.

Bergevin gave Julien his vote of confidence in interviews Tuesday on TVA and RDS from the NHL general managers' meeting in Boca Raton, Fla.

"Claude Julien will be at training camp in the month of September," Bergevin told RDS. "I believe in the message he's giving to our players. It's certain that the season we've had has been a difficult one. We all have to take responsibility, Claude, myself, the players. Our goal is, essentially, to be better in September next season so we can be in the playoffs."

Julien, who is in the third year of a five-year contract, is in the midst of his second stint as Habs head coach. He succeeded Michel Therrien partway through the 2016-17 NHL season.

The Canadiens have a record of 30-28-9 while enduring two eight-game winless streaks this year.

Montreal is nine points out of both an Eastern Conference wild-card playoff spot and third place in the Atlantic Division.

Dubas happy with Leafs' response

Kyle Dubas avoided a knee-jerk reaction following one of the most embarrassing defeats in Toronto Maple Leafs' history.

Although it's a small sample size, his players have started to reward their general manager's patience.

Dubas largely stood pat at last week's NHL trade deadline in the wake of a stunning 6-3 loss to Carolina — and two other pathetic efforts ahead of Feb. 24 freeze — that saw Toronto fall to a 42-year-old Zamboni driver pressed into service as an emergency backup goalie after the Hurricanes lost both their netminders to injury.

A sporting laughingstock across North America and in a battle for their playoff lives, the Leafs started to claw back with a gutsy 4-3 road victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

WATCH | Former Zamboni driver stuns Leafs:

CBC's "The National" covers the 42-year-old Zamboni driver's unlikely victory in his NHL debut. 2:27

But already down defencemen Morgan Rielly (broken foot) and Cody Ceci (sprained ankle), Toronto subsequently lost steadying influence and locker-room conscience Jake Muzzin for a month with a broken hand to further deplete an already-thin blue line and push the likes of rookies Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren even further up the lineup.

That's when Dubas — who periodically shares inspirational articles or messages throughout the organization — dusted off an old favourite, posting a version of "The Story of the Chinese Farmer" to his official Twitter feed.

The message was this: it's impossible to know the ramifications of a situation, good or bad, before coming out on the other side.

"Especially last week when everyone is trying to paint a picture of doom and gloom, I think it's important to remember that until you go through everything, you don't know what the consequences are going to be one way or another," Dubas said Tuesday at the NHL GM meetings. "It's just a great reminder."

The Leafs went out the next night and picked up another road win against the Florida Panthers, the team chasing them for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, and grabbed a third straight victory Saturday back home against the Vancouver Canucks.

WATCH | Leafs extend win streak to 3 games after Hurricanes loss:

Martin Marincin's rare goal helped push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. 1:32

Sandin and Liljegren have stepped up along with Travis Dermott and Justin Holl, and even Martin Marincin, in the absence of Rielly and Ceci, who are both getting closer to returning, and Muzzin.

But Dubas stressed the team as a whole, which opened a three-game road trip Tuesday in San Jose with a five-point cushion on the fading Panthers, has rededicated itself following the Carolina debacle.

"A lot of [the young defencemen] hadn't played in these roles before," said Dubas, who re-acquired depth defenceman Calle Rosen from Colorado at the trade deadline after dealing him to the Avalanche in July's Tyson Barrie-Nazem Kadri swap. "It has been nice to see them step up and perform really well."

The Leafs were basically locked into a matchup with the bruising Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs at this time last year — they would fall in seven games for the second consecutive spring — but Toronto could face a number of teams with different styles in 2019-20 if they do indeed qualify for the post-season dance.

"It's exciting," Dubas said. "It doesn't let us get too transfixed on one opponent ... just focus on being at the best we can and being ready for whatever opponent's ahead of us."