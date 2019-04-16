Top-line shakeup: Lightning rookie Cirelli centring Kucherov, Stamkos

Jon Cooper is hoping a small move to give his Tampa Bay Lightning offence a different look provides a huge return and helps them avoid a first-round sweep in the Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday night.

The sixth-year head coach will have hard-working centre Anthony Cirelli start Game 4 between Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, this season's NHL scoring champion who returns from a one-game suspension for boarding Columbus defenceman Markus Nutivaara.

The rookie Cirelli scored in a 4-3, Game 1 loss, fresh off a 19-goal, 39-point regular season while averaging just under 15 minutes of ice time on a stacked Tampa squad that won 62 games.

"To get to go out there and start the game with them is pretty special and hopefully do some good things," the 21-year-old native of Woodbridge, Ont., told reporters.

Cirelli also had five shorthanded goals in 82 regular-season contests, and notching No. 6 on Tuesday would be a massive boost for Lightning team that boasted the NHL's top penalty-kill and power play.

Hedman out for Game 4

However, things have been much different through nine periods of the post-season as Tampa is 0-for-5 with the man advantage and has watched the Blue Jackets go 4-for-8 on the power play after finishing 28th of 31 teams with a 15.4 per cent success rate during the regular season.

"We haven't changed our system, we haven't changed our philosophy, we've gotten some shots on the net and we're going to keep on doing that," says Columbus head coach John Tortorella, whose team has outscored the Lightning 12-2 since falling behind 3-0 in the series opener.

We're a confident group, and we have good players, good goalies and we're just going to have fun. — Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov on facing elimination Tuesday night

Tampa, which didn't lose three straight games all season, will be without Victor Hedman for the 7 p.m. ET start. He hasn't practised since leaving Game 2. Fellow defenceman Anton Stralman (lower-body injury) is also out while forward Alex Killorn (undisclosed) is a game-time decision.

While the Lightning could become the first Presidents' Trophy winner (season points champion) to be swept in Round 1, Kucherov doesn't sense any pressure.

"We're a confident group, and we have good players, good goalies and we're just going to have fun," he said.

No brooms allowed

Tampa was close to forcing overtime in Game 3, trailing by one with less than a minute left in the third period, but Cam Atkinson's empty-net goal sealed a two-goal victory for the Blue Jackets.

The Columbus Blue Jackets edged the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in Game 3 and are now just 1 win away from their 1st ever playoff series victory. 1:26

Ticket-holders anticipating a series sweep on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus were reminded by arena security through Twitter to leave their brooms at home due to safety concerns.

Ten Blue Jackets players have combined to score 12 goals in the series against Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy , who has a 3.73 goals-against average in this series after he fashioned a 2.40 mark over 53 regular-season games.

"It's not just the top two lines that are doing it," Atkinson said. "It's all four lines and the D are contributing, as well. When you have that, it's going to be tough for teams to beat you."