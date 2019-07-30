Chris Kunitz, Olympic gold medallist and 4-time Cup winner, retires from hockey
15-year veteran to join Blackhawks in advisory role
Fifteen-year NHL veteran Chris Kunitz retired from hockey Tuesday and was hired by the Chicago Blackhawks as an advisor.
Kunitz, 39, won the Stanley Cup four times (2007 with the Anaheim Ducks; 2009, 2016, and 2017 with the Pittsburgh Penguins) and an Olympic Gold Medal with Canada in 2014.
Kunitz was undrafted out of Ferris State in 2003 before he signed with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. He played in 21 games during the 2003-04 season before spending the lockout season in the AHL.
Following the lockout, the Atlanta Thrashers picked him up off waivers, but he played only two games before he returned to Anaheim. He stayed in California until February 2009 when he was traded to Penguins and helped them win a Stanley Cup.
Kunitz spent nine years in Pittsburgh. His best stretch of play was from 2011-2014, when he netted 83 goals and had 98 assists over the three-season stretch.
WATCH | Kunitz sends Penguins to '17 Cup final with Game 7 heroics:
He left the team in free agency in 2017, signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and then played the past season with the Blackhawks.
Kunitz played in 1022 regular-season games in his career, scoring 169 goals and dishing 219 assists. In 178 playoff games, he had 27 goals and 66 assists.
Kunitz will be in a player development advisor role in Chicago and will work with both the Blackhawks and their AHL affiliate in Rockford.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.