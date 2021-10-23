Senators blow 2-goal lead, have no answer for Chris Kreider in 2nd straight loss
Rangers forward scores twice and has 9 points in past 11 games against Ottawa
The New York Rangers scored three goals in the final six minutes of the game for a 3-2 comeback win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ont.
Chris Kreider scored twice and Ryan Lindgren had the other goal for the Rangers, who wrapped up their four-game road trip with a perfect 4-0-0 record. Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves for New York (4-1-1).
Ottawa (2-3-0) appeared to have control after taking a 2-0 lead early in the third period on a Josh Norris goal, but things unravelled late.
The Rangers cut the lead in half with a power-play goal as Kreider beat Ottawa goalie Matt Murray in close.
Murray, who stopped 22 shots, left the game following the goal, leaving Anton Forsberg to close things out. Forsberg gave up a goal to Lindgren on the first shot he faced.
Kreider put the Rangers ahead with just over two minutes remaining and has points in seven of his last 11 games against the Senators (three goals, nine points).
Nick Paul had the other goal for Ottawa, scoring on the Senators' first shot after a setup from Tim Stutzle.
Paul was moved to centre between Stutzle and Connor Brown as Ottawa will be without Shane Pinto for at least a week after he was hurt in Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks.
Georgiev, making his second start of the season, made an incredible point-blank save on Artem Zub in the final minutes of the second period.
WATCH | Senators' Pinto exits Thursday game following hit:
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?