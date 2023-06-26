Content
Boston deals well-travelled forwards Hall, Foligno to Chicago in 4-player trade

Chicago acquired Taylor Hall in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Monday, putting the veteran forward in line to play with the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft once again.

Bruins acquire defencemen Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula in return

Jay Cohen · The Associated Press ·
Men's hockey player Taylor Hall skates with the puck during a game.
The Boston Bruins traded Taylor Hall, seen during a game in April, along with fellow veteran forward Nick Foligno to Chicago in exchange for defencemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula, the teams announced on Monday. (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Chicago sent defencemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston for Hall and forward Nick Foligno, creating some valuable salary-cap space for the Bruins heading into free agency.

"We are thrilled to be adding players of Nick's and Taylor's calibre to our organization," Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said in a release. "The two bring a wealth of experience and leadership that will strengthen not only our forward group, but aid in the development of our entire roster."

The 31-year-old Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games last season. He also had five goals and three assists in seven playoff games. He was the No. 1 overall pick by Edmonton in 2010; Chicago holds the No. 1 pick in Wednesday night's draft, which they are expected to use on Connor Bedard.

The Bruins set NHL records for most wins and points in a regular season, but they were upset by Florida in the first round of the playoffs.

