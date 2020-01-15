Sens' slump extends to 8 games after lead slips away in OT loss
Jonathan Toews scored in overtime as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Toews notches game winner, 2 assists in Chicago's 1st game of Canadian road trip
A pair of goals by Dominik Kubalik, who now has seven in his last five games, tied the game 2-2 early in the third after the Blackhawks (21-20-6) trailed 2-0 early.
Robin Lehner was solid, stopping 20 shots, as Chicago played the first of a three-game Eastern Canada road trip.
Connor Brown and Chris Tierney scored first-period goals for the Senators (16-22-8).
Rookie goaltender Marcus Hogberg started in net for the third straight game, making 27 saves.
Ottawa has just one regulation win in its last 14 games (3-5-6). The Senators are now winless in their past eight games (0-4-4).
