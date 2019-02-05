Blackhawks ride 5-goal 3rd period past slumping Oilers
Chicago scores 4 goals in under 3 minutes to storm back against Edmonton
Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks scored four goals in under three minutes during the third period to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 on Tuesday.
Erik Gustafsson, John Hayden, Dylan Strome, Drake Caggiula and Dominik Kahun also scored for the Blackhawks (21-24-9), who have won five straight.
Leon Draisaitl scored both goals for Edmonton (23-25-5), which matched a season-high sixth-straight loss.
Cam Ward stopped 25 shots for the win in net.
Cam Talbot turned aside 23-of-27 shots before giving way to Mikko Koskinen, who made six saves.
Chicago struck first before the game was two minutes old when a Gustafsson point shot ticked off the side of defender Adam Larsson's leg and got past Talbot just four seconds into a power play.
