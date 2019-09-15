Emerging Bruins blue-liner Charlie McAvoy re-signs for 3 years
The Boston Bruins have signed defenceman Charlie McAvoy to a three-year contract that will pay him $14.7 million US, general manager Don Sweeney announced Sunday.
Top-pairing defenceman averaged 24:30 of ice time in 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs
The 21-year-old McAvoy emerged as one of the top defencemen on the Eastern Conference championship team last year.
Playing alongside Zdeno Chara on the No. 1 pairing, he had even more ice time than the longtime iron man, an average of 22 minutes, 10 seconds per game.
McAvoy had seven goals and 21 assists in 54 regular-season games and two goals and six assists in the post-season, when he averaged 24:30.
A first-round draft pick in 2016, McAvoy was first called up for the 2016-17 playoffs.
