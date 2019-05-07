Bruins' McAvoy suspended 1 game for check to head of Blue Jackets' Anderson

The NHL has suspended Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy for the first game of the Eastern Conference final for an illegal check to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson.

The incident occurred at 19:37 of the second period of Game 6 of Boston's second-round series with Columbus on Monday. McAvoy was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head.

WATCH | McAvoy lays out Anderson with controversial hit:

Boston Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy escapes with a minor penalty after levelling Columbus Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson with a hit to the head late in the second period of Game 6. 1:06

Boston went on to win the game 3-0 and the series 4-2.

Boston hosts Carolina in Game 1 of the Eastern final on Thursday.