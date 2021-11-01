Canadiens' Cedric Paquette to have NHL hearing for boarding Trevor Zegras

Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette will have a hearing with the NHL on Monday following his boarding penalty on Anaheim Ducks winger Trevor Zegras.

Paquette was assessed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct on Sunday for his hit on Zegras at 10:17 of the first period of the Canadiens' 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette ejected (5 mins + game misconduct) for boarding Trevor Zegras. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyTogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyTogether</a> <a href="https://t.co/5sqVu8t25e">pic.twitter.com/5sqVu8t25e</a> —@PuckReportNHL

Zegras took issue with the hit and retaliated against Sonny Milano, earning a roughing minor in the ensuing scrum.

Zegras, 20, missed the remainder of the first period before returning for the second.

Paquette, 28, has yet to record a point in eight games this season. He has 51 goals and 93 points in 432 NHL regular-season games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes and Canadiens.

WATCH | Getzlaf sets Ducks' points record in win over Canadiens:

Getzlaf sets Ducks' points record in win over Habs 1:48 Ryan Getzlaf's assist on the game-winning goal set the Anaheim all-time points record with 989. The Ducks handed Montreal a 4-2 loss. 1:48

Struggling Caufield shipped to AHL

Also Monday, the Canadiens sent Cole Caufield to their American Hockey League affiliate in Laval, Que., in hopes the promising forward can rediscover his scoring touch.

The 20-year-old has just one assist through 10 games for the Canadiens, who are off to a dismal 2-8-0 start to the season just months after appearing in the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

Caufield's struggles this season stand in marked contrast to his bursting on the NHL scene in 2020-21.

Caufield won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in NCAA hockey last season after posting 30 goals and 52 points for the University of Wisconsin.

He then made good on the hype surrounding the start to his professional career, posting three goals and an assist in two games with the AHL's Rocket before adding four goals and five points in 10 games with Montreal.

Caufield impressed further with four goals and 12 points in 20 playoff contests as the Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993 before losing to defending champion Tampa Bay.

In a corresponding move Monday, Montreal recalled forward Michael Pezzetta from Laval after he posted six points in eight games.