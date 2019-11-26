Jakub Voracek delivers in final frame to lift Flyers over Canucks
Jakub Voracek scored midway through the third period to lift the Philadelphia Flyers over the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 Monday night.
Philadelphia forward breaks tie midway through 3rd period
Voracek one-timed Justin Braun's pass off the right post and behind goalie Thatcher Demko. Voracek's sixth of the season and second in two games snapped a 1-1 tie.
Sean Couturier scored his seventh goal for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart stopped 16 shots.
J.T. Miller put Vancouver ahead with his 10th goal midway through the first period, but Demko couldn't make it stand. He made 32 saves.
Miller took advantage of a turnover deep in the Flyers zone by whipping a wrist shot that beat Hart to the stick side.
The Flyers countered 5:54 into the second when Voracek corralled a loose puck in Vancouver's zone and sent it over to Couturier.
Vancouver didn't get many scoring chances in the final two periods, but Hart made a pad save on Josh Leivo with 17.4 seconds left in the third.
