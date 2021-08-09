Flyers commit to Carter Hart, re-signing goalie after last season's struggles

The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed goalie Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9-million US contract on Monday.

The 22-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., was a restricted free agent and coming off a season in which he struggled maintaining the starter's job in his third season with the team.

Hart's numbers plummeted in finishing with a 9-11-5 record and a 3.67 goals-against average in 27 appearances, including 25 starts.

He allowed four or more goals 13 times and missed the final 12 games with a sprained left knee. That was a significant drop-off from his previous season in which Hart went 24-13-3 in helping the Flyers finish fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

His struggles last season were part of a second-half collapse in which the Flyers won 13 of their final 36 games and missed the playoffs by finishing sixth in the East Division standings.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher was careful to spread the blame for Philadelphia's defensive struggles as a team issue, and not limited to goaltending. Fletcher has made a significant bid to retool the Flyers' defence by acquiring defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen and Ryan Ellis in separate trades last month.

Hart will have competition for the starting job this season after the Flyers signed former San Jose Sharks starter Martin Jones in free agency last month.

Hart was a two-time Canadian Hockey League goalie of the year and was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Overall, he has a 49-37-9 record, with two shutouts.

Rangers netminder Shesterkin inks 4-year deal

The New York Rangers have an agreement with restricted free-agent goaltender Igor Shesterkin on a four-year contract.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Monday without disclosing terms.

Shesterkin appeared in 35 games with the Rangers last season, posting a 16-14-3 record with a 2.62 goals against average, .916 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Moscow native has appeared in 47 career NHL games over parts of two seasons with a 26-16-3 mark.

The Rangers drafted the 25-year-old in the fourth round in 2014.

Finland's Kuokkanen back with Devils; signs for 2 years

Finnish forward Janne Kuokkanen has signed a two-year contract to return to the New Jersey Devils.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald said the 23-year-old restricted free agent will earn $1.6 million this season and more than $2 million in 2022-23.

Kuokkanen had eight goals and 17 assists in 50 games last season. His goal/assist/point totals ranked second among Devils' rookies. His 21 even-strength points ranked sixth among all NHL rookie skaters.

Kuokkanen started last season in Finland's top pro league, totalling three goals and four assists in 16 games.

The left-handed shooting forward has played in 62 career NHL games. He was Carolina's second-round selection in the 2016 draft. He was acquired by the Devils along with Fredrik Claesson and Carolina's conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft for defenseman Sami Vatanen in February 2020.