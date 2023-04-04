Son of Flyers interim GM Danny Briere dismissed from Mercyhurst hockey team
Carson Briere, 23, was seen on video pushing unoccupied wheelchair down staircase
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been dismissed from the Mercyhurst University men's hockey team after a video showed him and another athlete at the school pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
Mercyhurst posted Monday night on Twitter that Carson Briere "has been removed" from the team. The school said it cannot comment further on the situation.
Police in Erie filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct against Carson Briere last month. Patrick Carrozzi, listed as a senior member of the school's lacrosse team, faces the same three charges, according to documents filed with District Judge Sue Mack.
The two are scheduled to appear in court on May 22.
Briere and Carrozzi are seen on a surveillance video at the top of a staircase of a local bar, where they push the wheelchair down the steps on March 11.
The 23-year-old Briere apologized last month in a statement released through the NHL's Flyers.
"There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment," he said.
Carson Briere previously was dismissed from Arizona State's hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules.
