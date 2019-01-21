Carolina, Teravainen agree to terms on 5-year extension
The Carolina Hurricanes and forward Teuvo Teravainen have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $27 million US.
24-year-old Finn second on team with 38 points
The Carolina Hurricanes and forward Teuvo Teravainen have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $27 million US.
General manager Don Waddell said Monday that the deal begins next season, runs through the 2023-24 season and has an average annual value of $5.4 million.
The 24-year-old native of Finland is second on the team with 28 assists, 38 points and 12 points on the power play. He also has 10 goals with five coming with the man advantage.
Carolina acquired him in June 2016 in a trade with Chicago. He is making $2.86 million this year and would have been eligible for restricted free agency on July 1.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.