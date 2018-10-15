Recap
Bryan Little's 1st goal of season lifts Jets over Hurricanes
Bryan Little slammed home the winner, his first goal of the season, as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Sunday night to open a six-game home stand.
Laine also scores, backup goalie Brossoit makes 42 saves in home stand opener
Patrick Laine broke open the scoreless game at 4:14 of the third and Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal with one second left to play as all three Jets (3-2-0) goals came in the third period.
Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 42 shots in net for Winnipeg.
Micheal Ferland tied it up for Carolina (4-1-1) a few minutes after Laine's goal.
Petr Mrazek made saves on 23 of 25 shots for the Hurricanes.
Laine one-timed a pass from Blake Wheeler on a power play to put the Jets ahead early in the third.
