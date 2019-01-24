Teravainen's 3-point night lifts Hurricanes past Canucks
Vancouver's 5-game point streak comes to an end
Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and a pair of assists on Wednesday, lifting the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
The loss snaps a five-game point streak for the Canucks (23-22-6).
Nino Niederreiter had a pair of goals for the Hurricanes (24-20-6), and his teammates Greg McKegg and Dougie Hamilton also found the back of the net.
Josh Leivo and Sven Baertschi scored for Vancouver, and Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 29-of-34 shots.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for the Hurricanes in his first NHL start.
The 23-year-old netminder has been playing for the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers, posting a 20-5-2 record this season. He was called up earlier this month when Curtis McElhinney suffered a lower-body injury.
