Nedeljkovic posts 32-save shutout as Hurricanes blank Predators

Sebastian Aho scored twice and Alex Nedeljkovic was sharp in net to lead a perfect showing for Carolina's penalty kill, helping the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Monday night in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

That lifted Carolina to a 2-0 lead as the best-of-seven series shifts to Nashville for Game 3 on Friday night.

Nedeljkovic finished with 32 saves for the shutout in his second playoff start. And he was under plenty of pressure considering the Hurricanes were called for nine penalties.

And yet, the Hurricanes — who had killed 22 of 23 penalties over the last nine games — turned away all seven power plays for the Predators despite playing without top-line defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

That helped Carolina cling to a 1-0 lead on Aho's first-period goal, then Aho finally gave the Hurricanes some breathing room when he ran down a loose puck and scored an empty-netter at 19:07 of the third to make it 2-0.

Warren Foegele added a third goal in the final seconds, a rare success for Carolina against Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros.

Saros finished with 28 saves for Nashville, which is 0 for 10 on the power play in the series.

The Hurricanes won Game 1 on Monday, scoring three times in the final 20 minutes to break open a 2-2 game. That game included the first for the Hurricanes since the easing of public-gathering restrictions in the state, clearing the way for 12,000 fans to attend and create a rowdy and loud home-ice edge.

This time, that crowd was treated to a physical, feisty and penalty-filled contest in which neither team missed many chances to shove or tug on an opponent's jersey after the whistle.