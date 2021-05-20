Nedeljkovic posts 32-save shutout as Hurricanes blank Predators
Aho scores twice for Carolina as series shifts to Nashville for Game 3
Sebastian Aho scored twice and Alex Nedeljkovic was sharp in net to lead a perfect showing for Carolina's penalty kill, helping the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Monday night in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.
That lifted Carolina to a 2-0 lead as the best-of-seven series shifts to Nashville for Game 3 on Friday night.
And yet, the Hurricanes — who had killed 22 of 23 penalties over the last nine games — turned away all seven power plays for the Predators despite playing without top-line defenseman Jaccob Slavin.
That helped Carolina cling to a 1-0 lead on Aho's first-period goal, then Aho finally gave the Hurricanes some breathing room when he ran down a loose puck and scored an empty-netter at 19:07 of the third to make it 2-0.
Ned says NO 🚫 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/fobULZRTHb">pic.twitter.com/fobULZRTHb</a>—@NHLGIFs
Warren Foegele added a third goal in the final seconds, a rare success for Carolina against Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros.
The Hurricanes won Game 1 on Monday, scoring three times in the final 20 minutes to break open a 2-2 game. That game included the first for the Hurricanes since the easing of public-gathering restrictions in the state, clearing the way for 12,000 fans to attend and create a rowdy and loud home-ice edge.
This time, that crowd was treated to a physical, feisty and penalty-filled contest in which neither team missed many chances to shove or tug on an opponent's jersey after the whistle.
