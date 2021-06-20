Skip to Main Content
NHL

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin wins Lady Byng Memorial trophy

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct Saturday, becoming the fourth blue-liner to win the award.

27-year-old becomes 4th defenceman to earn the award

The Associated Press ·
Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct Saturday. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct Saturday, becoming the fourth blue-liner to win the award.

The 27-year-old from Denver received 73 of 100 first-place votes submitted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was second, followed by Toronto forward Auston Matthews.

Slavin had three goals and 15 points while averaging a team-high 22:59 minutes over 52 games this season. He was assessed just one penalty for delay of game (puck over the glass), while facing opposing teams' top lines.

Florida's Brian Campbell in 2012 was the last defenseman to earn the honor, which was first presented following the 1924-25 season.

Red Kelly was a three-time winner, including once as a forward. Bill Quackenbush, in 1949 with Detroit, is the other defensemen to have won.

WATCH | Are refs judged fairly in the playoffs?:

Call or no call? Do NHL refs get a bad rap?

Sports

2 days ago
9:46
Rob Pizzo speaks with the NHL Network's Jackie Redmond about Nassau Coliseum, cap circumvention, and fans complaining about the zebras. 9:46
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now