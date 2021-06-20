Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin wins Lady Byng Memorial trophy
27-year-old becomes 4th defenceman to earn the award
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct Saturday, becoming the fourth blue-liner to win the award.
The 27-year-old from Denver received 73 of 100 first-place votes submitted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Ron Francis presents the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy to this year's winner, Jaccob Slavin. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLAwards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLAwards</a> <a href="https://t.co/qdzewZbIoq">pic.twitter.com/qdzewZbIoq</a>—@NHL
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was second, followed by Toronto forward Auston Matthews.
Florida's Brian Campbell in 2012 was the last defenseman to earn the honor, which was first presented following the 1924-25 season.
Red Kelly was a three-time winner, including once as a forward. Bill Quackenbush, in 1949 with Detroit, is the other defensemen to have won.
WATCH | Are refs judged fairly in the playoffs?:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?