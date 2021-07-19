Skip to Main Content
NHL

Habs' Price says 'better job' needed in teaching Canadians about residential schools

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, from Anahim Lake, B.C., who has previously spoken about his grandmother being a residential school survivor, says more needs to be done to make more people aware of the history of residential schools.

33-year-old goalie's grandmother was residential school survivor

The Canadian Press ·
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price says he believes not many Canadians are aware of what residential schools were. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens' Carey Price says more needs to be done to make more people aware of the history of residential schools.

Price, from Anahim Lake, B.C., has previously spoken about his grandmother being a residential school survivor who faced "social injustices" at school.

The star netminder told 680 News he believes not many Canadians are aware of what residential schools were.

Lynda Price, Carey's mother, is chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation in northern B.C. and he says sharing stories about experiences at residential schools makes her emotional.

He adds that residential schools have had a "snowball effect" on generations of Indigenous people.

The federal government has pledged further support for the identification and investigation of burial grounds near former residential schools after allocating $27 million in 2019, in the wake of unmarked graves being found in several provinces.

"That part of our history in Canada was not covered very well," Price said from Kelowna.

"I think we need to do a better job in the future of recognizing that this is a part of our history in Canada and it's just not right."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now