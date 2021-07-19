Habs' Price says 'better job' needed in teaching Canadians about residential schools
33-year-old goalie's grandmother was residential school survivor
The Montreal Canadiens' Carey Price says more needs to be done to make more people aware of the history of residential schools.
Price, from Anahim Lake, B.C., has previously spoken about his grandmother being a residential school survivor who faced "social injustices" at school.
The star netminder told 680 News he believes not many Canadians are aware of what residential schools were.
He adds that residential schools have had a "snowball effect" on generations of Indigenous people.
The federal government has pledged further support for the identification and investigation of burial grounds near former residential schools after allocating $27 million in 2019, in the wake of unmarked graves being found in several provinces.
"That part of our history in Canada was not covered very well," Price said from Kelowna.
"I think we need to do a better job in the future of recognizing that this is a part of our history in Canada and it's just not right."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?