NHL

Carey Price to return 'soon' from NHL's player assistance program, head coach says

Montreal Canadiens star goaltender Carey Price is expected to exit the NHL/NHLPA's player assistance program on Saturday, coach Dominique Ducharme says.

Canadiens won only two of 10 games to start season in goalie's absence

Field Level Media ·
Canadiens goalie Carey Price is close to returning to the team after he entered the NHL/NHLPA's player assistance program on Oct. 7, says head coach Dominique Ducharme. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

"We haven't had it confirmed yet but we're expecting him to be in town soon," Ducharme said, "but we don't have an exact date."

The 34-year-old Price underwent knee surgery on July 22 and entered the program on Oct. 7.

Started as a jointly funded effort in 1996, the player assistance program offers support for players and their families dealing with mental health,  substance abuse and other issues.

The former Hart and Vezina Trophy recipient owns a 360-257-79 record with 49 shutouts, .917 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average in 707 NHL regular-season games (695 starts) since Montreal drafted him fifth overall in 2005.

The Canadiens (2-8-0) have struggled out of the gate following a season-opening five-game losing skid and host Detroit on Tuesday.

WATCH | Price putting mental health first by seeking assistance:

Canadiens' Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program

26 days ago
2:41
Star Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has stepped away from the game to voluntarily enter a player assistance program. In an Instagram post, his wife wrote about the importance of putting one's mental health first. 2:41
