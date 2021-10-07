Canadiens' goalie Carey Price enters player assistance program

Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price will be away from the team while voluntarily taking part in the NHL/National Hockey League Players' Association assistance program.

A join media release from the NHL and NHLPA on Thursday announced the 34-year-old goalie's decision and said there would be no further comment.

General manager Marc Bergevin said in a media update that Price would be away for a minimum of 30 days. Bergevin was emotional when asked about his relationship with Price over the years and the news.

"It's hard," he replied.

News of Price's decision follows remarks from head coach Dominique Ducharme on Wednesday that he was unlikely to practice before the season start as he recovered from an illness not related to COVID-19. The superstar goaltender was also recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Price's wife, Angela, posted on Instagram, saying that "part of the privilege of being in the position our family is in, is that we also get a public platform to show how there is and can be a path to light for anyone who is struggling."

"No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first, not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better," she wrote.

"Carey's showing up for himself and our family and making the absolute best decision possible for us. I will continue to show up for him and our kids and seek out the support that I may need on any given day. And it's incredibly important to us to show our kids that asking for help and letting yourself be supported by others is not just OK, but encouraged — anytime, and under any circumstance."

The NHL and NHLPA first offered the jointly funded player assistance program in 1996. It helps players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

Montreal opens its 2021-22 season Oct. 13 at Toronto.