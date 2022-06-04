Canadiens' Price wins Masterton Trophy for 'perseverance, sportsmanship'
Montreal goaltender made season debut in April following numerous setbacks
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.
Price didn't play between Game 5 of the 2021 final in July and April with two weeks left in the 2021-22 regular season. After undergoing knee surgery last summer, he entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association joint player assistance program in October and said not long after it was to help a substance problem he developed.
Despite Montreal being near the bottom of the league standings, Price worked his way back and made his season debut April 15. He played five games, losing his first four before making 37 saves in a 10-2 victory in Montreal's season finale.
Price's future is uncertain. He turns 35 in August and despite having four years left on his contract at $31.25 million, there's a real possibility the British Columbia native walks away from hockey.
Veterans Patrick Marleau and Zdeno Chara were the other finalists for the Masterton as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Marleau announced his retirement last month after a 23-year career, and Chara could also hang up his skates at age 45.
