Carey Price out of Canadiens lineup with flu-like symptoms
The Montreal Canadiens recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren on an emergency basis Saturday with regular starter Carey Price out due to flu-like symptoms. He is expected to back up Antti Niemi for Saturday night's home game against Pittsburgh.
The Montreal Canadiens recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren on an emergency basis Saturday with regular starter Carey Price out due to flu-like symptoms.
Lindgren has a 2-1-0 record in three games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket this season. He has a 2.39 goals-against average and .875 save percentage.
He was expected to serve as a backup to Antti Niemi for Saturday night's home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Price has a 1-1-1 record this season with a 2.32 GAA and .909 save percentage.
