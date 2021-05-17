Skip to Main Content
Canadiens reassign Price, Gallagher to AHL to aid with injury returns

The Montreal Canadiens reassigned goalie Carey Price and forward Brendan Gallagher to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, for reconditioning purposes as both players return from injury.

Montreal expects both players to be back in lineup for Game 1 vs. Leafs

Star netminder Carey Price and forward Brendan Gallagher, unseen, have been assigned to Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, for reconditioning purposes as both players return from injury. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Price and Gallagher will take part in the Rocket's morning skate on Monday before facing the Toronto Marlies in their AHL season finale later at the Bell Centre.

Price, who missed several games this season with a lower-body injury and a concussion, is expected to play half the game. The star netminder has not played since Apr. 19 when he collided with Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson.

Price is 12-7-5 with a 2.64 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage in 25 games with the Canadiens this year.

Meanwhile Gallagher broke his thumb when he blocked a shot by teammate Alexander Romanov against the Oilers on Apr. 5. The winger missed his team's last 21 games of the season.

Gallagher has 14 goals and 23 points in 35 games this year with a plus-10 goal differential — second best on the Canadiens.

Montreal expects both players to be back in the lineup when the Canadiens face the Toronto Maple Leafs in first-round NHL playoff action beginning Thursday.

