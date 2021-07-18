Habs to expose Price in expansion draft after star goalie agrees to waive no-move clause: reports

According to multiple reports, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has agreed to waive his no-movement clause ahead of the NHL's expansion draft.

The move makes the 33-year-old netminder – who was instrumental in Montreal's recent Stanley Cup run, in which he started all 22 games playoff games to help the Canadiens reach the final – eligible to be claimed by the Seattle Kraken.

The reasons behind the move according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun and Sportsnet's Eric Engels is to allow the Canadiens to protect backup goaltender Jake Allen, while betting that Price's salary will deter Seattle from claiming him.

Confirmed this is the case. Hat tip to <a href="https://twitter.com/frank_seravalli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@frank_seravalli</a> on his initial report it was discussed. A bold decision here, no doubt. <a href="https://t.co/y7TFb0rwEf">https://t.co/y7TFb0rwEf</a> —@EricEngels

