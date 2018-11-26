Ex-NHLer Carcillo recalls OHL hazing with sawed-off goalie stick

Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo spoke out on the weekend about the alleged hazing he endured as a member of the Ontario Hockey League.

In a 15-post narrative on Saturday, Carcillo detailed how as a 17-year-old rookie on the 2002-2003 Sarnia Sting he was bullied by his teammates.

Carcillo described being beaten with the sawed-off paddle of a goaltender's hockey stick on a daily basis.

He also said he reached a breaking point when he and six or seven other rookies were stuffed into the washroom on a charter bus as veteran players spat their chewing tobacco through the vent.

The OHL did not immediately respond for comment.

Unrestricted free agent Shawn Matthias tweeted Carcillo's series of posts, saying his experience as a rookie in major junior left him "an angry confused young man."