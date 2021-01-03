Canucks sign ex-Flame defenceman Travis Hamonic to professional tryout
Big blueliner spent last 3 season in Calgary and the 7 before with the Islanders
The Vancouver Canucks have added another name to their training camp roster, signing veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to a professional tryout contract.
The move comes as teams across the league open training camps on Sunday.
Hamonic, 30, played 50 regular-season games for the Calgary Flames last season, registering three goals and nine assists.
He was the first NHL player to opt out of playing in the post-season, citing family considerations. The post-season was held in isolated environments in Edmonton and Toronto due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008, the native of St. Malo, Man., has 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) in 637 NHL games.
The Canucks said in a statement that Hamonic is travelling from Winnipeg to Vancouver on Sunday and when he arrives, he will begin a seven-day quarantine as outlined in the league's COVID-19 protocol. He will join the team's camp once the quarantine is complete.
Vancouver is set to begin its season against the Oilers in Edmonton on Jan. 13.
