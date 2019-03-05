Canucks' Sutter will have hernia surgery, likely done for season
Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter likely is done for the season after the team announced he will undergo surgery for a sports hernia on his right side.
30-year-old's recovery time is expected to be 6-8 weeks
Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter likely is done for the season after the team announced he will undergo surgery for a sports hernia on his right side.
The team says the 30-year-old's recovery time is expected to be six to eight weeks.
Sutter is no stranger to the procedure — he had surgery for a sports hernia on his left side in 2015.
Vancouver (27-30-9) entered play Tuesday eight points out of a wild-card spot in the congested Western Conference. Their final regular-season game of 2018-19 is scheduled for April 6.
Sutter hasn't played since the Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Feb. 9.
The veteran also missed 30 games earlier this season after he separated his shoulder in a Canucks win over the Minnesota Wild in late October.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.