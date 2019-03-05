Canucks' Sutter will have hernia surgery, likely done for season

Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter likely is done for the season after the team announced he will undergo surgery for a sports hernia on his right side.

The team says the 30-year-old's recovery time is expected to be six to eight weeks.

Sutter is no stranger to the procedure — he had surgery for a sports hernia on his left side in 2015.

Vancouver (27-30-9) entered play Tuesday eight points out of a wild-card spot in the congested Western Conference. Their final regular-season game of 2018-19 is scheduled for April 6.

Sutter hasn't played since the Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Feb. 9.

The veteran also missed 30 games earlier this season after he separated his shoulder in a Canucks win over the Minnesota Wild in late October.