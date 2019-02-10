Recap
Canucks snap skid with dramatic shootout win over Flames
Elias Pettersson scored the shootout winner Saturday, lifting his Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames. Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 44-of-47 shots and put up three more saves in the shootout.
Pettersson scores winner, Markstrom solid in net for Vancouver
The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for the Canucks (25-24-7).
It's the second defeat in a row for the Flames (34-16-5), who hadn't lost back-to-back games since Dec. 22.
Bo Horvat, Josh Leivo and Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver in regulation.
Elias Lindholm, Sam Bennett and Andrew Mangiapane responded for Calgary.