Canucks snap skid with dramatic shootout win over Flames

Elias Pettersson scored the shootout winner Saturday, lifting his Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames.

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 44-of-47 shots and put up three more saves in the shootout.

The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for the Canucks (25-24-7).

It's the second defeat in a row for the Flames (34-16-5), who hadn't lost back-to-back games since Dec. 22.

Bo Horvat, Josh Leivo and Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver in regulation.

Elias Lindholm, Sam Bennett and Andrew Mangiapane responded for Calgary.