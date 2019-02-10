Skip to Main Content
Canucks snap skid with dramatic shootout win over Flames

Elias Pettersson scored the shootout winner Saturday, lifting his Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames. Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 44-of-47 shots and put up three more saves in the shootout.

Pettersson scores winner, Markstrom solid in net for Vancouver

Vancouver's Elias Pettersson, left, scored the shootout winner and Brock Boeser had a regulation goal on Saturday night against Calgary. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for the Canucks (25-24-7).

It's the second defeat in a row for the Flames (34-16-5), who hadn't lost back-to-back games since Dec. 22.

Bo Horvat, Josh Leivo and Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver in regulation.

Elias Lindholm, Sam Bennett and Andrew Mangiapane responded for Calgary.

