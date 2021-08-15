Canucks sign forward Jason Dickinson to 3-year deal
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jason Dickinson to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.65 million.
Team acquired Georgetown, Ont., native from Dallas last month for 3rd-round pick
The team made the announcement in a statement Saturday night.
The 26-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (26th overall) in the 2013 NHL draft.
The six-foot-two, 200-pound centre has amassed 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 221 NHL games — all with Dallas.
He played 51 games for the Stars last season, putting up seven goals and eight assists.
The Canucks acquired Dickinson from Dallas last month in exchange for a third-round pick in the entry draft.
