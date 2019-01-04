Skip to Main Content
Canucks' rookie star Elias Pettersson out with knee injury

Vancouver Canucks rookie centre Elias Pettersson will undergo an MRI after suffering a right knee injury on Thursday night in Montreal.

Team says no timetable set for top scorer's return

Montreal's Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) talks with Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) after the two collided during during the Canadiens' 2-0 win on Thursday. Pettersson was forced to leave the game and will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury to his right knee. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

The Canucks tweeted there is no timetable for their top scorer's return.

WATCH | Pettersson injured in loss to Canadiens:

Elias Pettersson appeared to suffer a leg injury in Vancouver's 2-0 loss to Montreal on Thursday. 0:51

Pettersson suffered the injury after getting tied up with Montreal rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the second period if the Canadiens' 2-0 win on Thursday night.

The Swedish-born Pettersson easily leads all NHL rookies with 42 points, 17 ahead of Colin White of the Ottawa Senators.

The Canucks conclude a six-game road trip on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

