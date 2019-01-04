Canucks' rookie star Elias Pettersson out with knee injury

Vancouver Canucks rookie centre Elias Pettersson will undergo an MRI after suffering a right knee injury on Thursday night in Montreal.

The Canucks tweeted there is no timetable for their top scorer's return.

WATCH | Pettersson injured in loss to Canadiens:

Elias Pettersson appeared to suffer a leg injury in Vancouver's 2-0 loss to Montreal on Thursday. 0:51

Pettersson suffered the injury after getting tied up with Montreal rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the second period if the Canadiens' 2-0 win on Thursday night.

The Swedish-born Pettersson easily leads all NHL rookies with 42 points, 17 ahead of Colin White of the Ottawa Senators.

The Canucks conclude a six-game road trip on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.