Canucks to wear themed warm-up jerseys for annual Pride night

The Vancouver Canucks will wear themed warm-up jerseys when they host the Calgary Flames for their annual Pride celebration game Friday.

'I know in our organization, everyone's welcome,' says defenceman Quinn Hughes

The Canadian Press ·
A male ice hockey player holds his stick at waist level with both hands while skating.
Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) wears a Pride jersey prior to a game against the Capitals in March 2022 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

The team announced Wednesday that the jerseys will be designed by a local artist, and that a $20,000 donation will be made to QMUNITY, which is a Vancouver non-profit that supports LGBTQ people and their allies.

The move comes as controversy over Pride uniforms continues to bubble around the league.

A handful of players — including Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer, Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres blue liner Ilya Lyubushkin — have declined to wear Pride-themed jerseys.

Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes says there wasn't debate in the locker room about wearing them.

"I think everyone in this room is looking forward to it," he said. "And I know in our organization, everyone's welcome.

Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle said in a statement that celebrating the LGBTQ community is important to the entire organization.

"Pride night and all the incredible activities that highlight this evening, is special for a number of reasons," he said.

"Besides raising awareness and understanding, it also lets our fan base know that everyone is welcome here at Rogers Arena. Our club believes strongly in diversity and inclusion, and we look forward to celebrating these core values with our community."

WATCH | Handful of players object to wearing Pride jerseys:

Handful of NHLers object to wearing Pride-themed jerseys

5 days ago
Duration 2:02
Canadian NHL players Mark and Eric Staal are the latest to join a handful of others who are refusing to wear Pride-themed warm-up jerseys in support of the LGBTQ community. It’s ignited a debate over inclusivity and personal freedom in pro-hockey.
