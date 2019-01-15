Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson 'day-to-day,' may play Wednesday

Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green says he's not ruling out the possibility of Elias Pettersson returning to the lineup on Wednesday.

The star rookie has missed three games after suffering a knee injury when he got tangled up with Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi in Montreal on Jan. 3.

WATCH | Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson injured against Canadiens:

Elias Pettersson appeared to suffer a leg injury in Vancouver's 2-0 loss to Montreal on Thursday. 0:51

Green says Pettersson's status is now considered "day-to-day."

The coach says the 20-year-old centre had a good 40-minute skate on Tuesday and will hopefully skate with his teammates before the Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Asked whether Pettersson could play in the contest, Green said he's "not ruling anything out right now."

Pettersson leads the Canucks in points with 22 goals and 20 assists this year. He also sits atop the NHL's rookie scoring race, up 11 goals and 16 points from his nearest competition, Colin White of the Ottawa Senators.