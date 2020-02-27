Canucks' Markstrom undergoes lower-body procedure, will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks
Vancouver's top goalie suffered injury in win over Boston on Saturday
Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says goaltender Jacob Markstrom has undergone a "minor lower body procedure" and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Benning provided the update on the Canucks' top goaltender in a statement Wednesday evening.
Markstrom suffered an injury in Vancouver's 9-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Thatcher Demko started Vancouver's last game, a 4-3 overtime win at Montreal on Tuesday.
The Canucks acquired veteran goaltender Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils at Monday's trade deadline to shore up their goaltending in Markstrom's absence.
Markstrom has a record of 23-16-4 with a 2.75 goals-against average, a career-high .918 save percentage and two shutouts this season.
The Canucks were in Ottawa for a Thursday night game against the Senators.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.