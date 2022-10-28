Canucks acquire defenceman Bear, forward Pederson from Hurricanes
Hurricanes receive Vancouver's 5th-round draft choice in 2023 NHL Entry Draft
The struggling Vancouver Canucks bolstered their lineup on Friday with the acquisition of defenceman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.
Bear, 25, earned 14 points in 58 games with the Hurricanes last season but has yet to appear in an NHL game this season.
The six-foot, 200-pound blue-liner from Regina has registered 47 points (13 goals and 34 assists) in 190 career NHL games with Carolina and Edmonton.
Pederson, 25, skated in four games with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves this season. The Saskatoon native, who has spent the majority of his pro career in the AHL, has posted five points in 44 career NHL games with Arizona and San Jose.
The Hurricanes receive Vancouver's fifth-round draft choice in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?