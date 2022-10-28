Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Canucks acquire defenceman Bear, forward Pederson from Hurricanes

The struggling Vancouver Canucks bolstered their lineup on Friday with the acquisition of defenceman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

Hurricanes receive Vancouver's 5th-round draft choice in 2023 NHL Entry Draft

The Canadian Press ·
Ethan Bear, seen playing for the Hurricanes in April, earned 14 points in 58 games with Carolina last season but has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The struggling Vancouver Canucks bolstered their lineup on Friday with the acquisition of defenceman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

Bear, 25, earned 14 points in 58 games with the Hurricanes last season but has yet to appear in an NHL game this season.

The six-foot, 200-pound blue-liner from Regina has registered 47 points (13 goals and 34 assists) in 190 career NHL games with Carolina and Edmonton.

As part of the deal, Carolina will retain 18 per cent of the remaining salary cap hit on Bear's contract. The Hurricanes signed Bear to a one-year deal worth $2.2 million US in July.

Pederson, 25, skated in four games with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves this season. The Saskatoon native, who has spent the majority of his pro career in the AHL, has posted five points in 44 career NHL games with Arizona and San Jose.

The Hurricanes receive Vancouver's fifth-round draft choice in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now