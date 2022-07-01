Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Canucks hire Mike Yeo as assistant coach

The Vancouver Canucks have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach and promoted Trent Cull to the same position to flesh out Bruce Boudreau's staff for the upcoming NHL season.

Team also promotes Trent Cull to same position; Jeremy Colliton takes over AHL team

The Canadian Press ·
Mike Yeo, right, served as an assistant coach with Philadelphia in 2020-21 and for the first 22 games of 2021-22 before being named interim head coach for the remainder of the season following the firing of Alain Vigneault. He has also served as head coach with Minnesota and St. Louis. (David Zalubowski/The Canadian Press)

The Vancouver Canucks have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach and promoted Trent Cull to the same position to flesh out Bruce Boudreau's staff for the upcoming NHL season.

The club also announced assistant coach Brad Shaw is leaving the organization to take an associate coach position with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jeremy Colliton will take over from Cull as head coach of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks.

Yeo, 48, served as an assistant coach with the Flyers in 2020-21 and for the first 22 games of 2021-22 before being named interim head coach for the remainder of the season following the firing of Alain Vigneault.

Yeo has also served as head coach with the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.

Throughout 542 NHL games coached, Yeo compiled a 263-217-62 record. The Toronto native was an assistant coach with the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.

Cull, 48, begins his sixth year with the Canucks organization after most recently serving as Abbotsford's head coach.

He led the AHL Canucks to a 39-23-5-1 record and a playoff appearance last season.

Colliton, 37, spent parts of four seasons as head coach of Chicago before being fired in November.

He coached the Canadian men's team for one game at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after head coach Claude Julien was delayed in joining the team due to a rib injury.

"I am so excited to help bring this group of coaches together," Boudreau said in a statement. "When I started the conversations with Mike Yeo, it became clear to me that he would be an excellent addition.

"Working with (general manager Patrik Allvin) to create a well-rounded staff was very important for us as we look to continue to build upon the momentum we experienced last season."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now