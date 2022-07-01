Canucks hire Mike Yeo as assistant coach
Team also promotes Trent Cull to same position; Jeremy Colliton takes over AHL team
The Vancouver Canucks have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach and promoted Trent Cull to the same position to flesh out Bruce Boudreau's staff for the upcoming NHL season.
The club also announced assistant coach Brad Shaw is leaving the organization to take an associate coach position with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Jeremy Colliton will take over from Cull as head coach of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks.
Yeo has also served as head coach with the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.
Throughout 542 NHL games coached, Yeo compiled a 263-217-62 record. The Toronto native was an assistant coach with the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.
Cull, 48, begins his sixth year with the Canucks organization after most recently serving as Abbotsford's head coach.
He led the AHL Canucks to a 39-23-5-1 record and a playoff appearance last season.
He coached the Canadian men's team for one game at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after head coach Claude Julien was delayed in joining the team due to a rib injury.
"I am so excited to help bring this group of coaches together," Boudreau said in a statement. "When I started the conversations with Mike Yeo, it became clear to me that he would be an excellent addition.
"Working with (general manager Patrik Allvin) to create a well-rounded staff was very important for us as we look to continue to build upon the momentum we experienced last season."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?