Canucks call up defenceman Ashton Sautner

The Vancouver Canucks have recalled defenceman Ashton Sautner from their American Hockey League affiliate in Utica, N.Y.

The 25-year-old Sautner has one assist in two games with Utica this season.

Sautner played 17 games with Vancouver and 31 with Utica last season.

The native of Flin Flon, Man., has appeared in 22 career NHL games, posting three assists and four penalty minutes.