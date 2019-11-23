Bo Horvat leads Canucks over Capitals in 7th round of shootout
Vancouver gains split of 2-game season series with second consecutive win
Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots and then denied seven more during an extended shootout, helping the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday.
Bo Horvat scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout.
Washington finished with one goal for the third time this season despite Vancouver losing defenceman Alexander Edler to an upper-body injury.
Jakub Vrana scored his 11th goal for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 32 saves.
WATCH | Horvat wins it for Canucks in the shootout:
Pettersson remains on a roll
Washington thought it had won the shootout on Lars Eller's attempt in the fifth round. Originally credited as a goal, it was overturned after replays showed Eller's shot striking Markstrom's leg and then the post, but never crossing the goal line.
Pettersson responded with six minutes left in the first, ripping another one-timer past Holtby's glove side on a 5-on-3 power play during which defenceman Michal Kempny lost his stick. It was Petterson's sixth goal and 23rd point in his past 17 games.
The Canucks had a power-play chance in overtime after Evgeny Kuznetsov hooked Christopher Tanev, but Holtby denied Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller.
On the other end, Markstrom twice stood up Alex Ovechkin inside the final minute of overtime.
Canucks centre Jay Beagle (lower body) sat out again after missing three games earlier this month.
