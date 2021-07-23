Canucks acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland from Coyotes: reports
Vancouver will send Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel, first-round pick
The Arizona Coyotes traded captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday in exchange for three players and the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, multiple media outlets reported.
Vancouver will send center Jay Beagle and wingers Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel as well as its first-round pick to Arizona, according to the reports.
Ekman-Larsson, a high-scoring, 30-year-old defenceman, has six seasons left on his contract at an average annual value of $8.25 million US per year. He was the Coyotes' first-round draft pick in 2009 (sixth overall) and spent all 11 seasons of his NHL career with the club.
In that time, he has registered 388 points (128 goals, 260 assists) over 769 games. In 46 games last season, Ekman-Larsson had just three goals and 21 assists.
WATCH | Get ready for a busy NHL offseason:
Garland, 25, heads to Vancouver after playing his first three NHL seasons with Arizona. He has totalled 96 points (47 goals, 49 assists) in 164 games.
In exchange for those pieces, the Coyotes took on some veterans but cleared cap room to build for the future. They entered Friday without a first-round draft pick, which they had to forfeit after the NHL determined the team had violated rules concerning pre-draft scouting in 2019.
Eriksson, 36, has 15 years in the NHL, and Beagle, who will turn 36 before the season, has played for 13 years.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?