Canucks acquire forward Kravtsov from Rangers for Lockwood, 7th-round draft pick

The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers on Saturday in exchange for forward Will Lockwood and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Former 1st-round pick has 6 points in 28 games with New York this season

A male ice hockey player wearing number 74 skates with both hands on his stick.
Newly acquired Canuck Vitali Kravtsov, seen above with the Rangers on Jan. 7, was selected ninth overall by New York in the 2018 NHL Draft. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Kravtsov, 23, has six points (3-3) in 28 games this season.

"We are excited to add Vitali's combination of size and skill to our group," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. "He is a smart player and a former first-round pick with a good set of skills.

"We look forward to welcoming him to Vancouver to continue developing his game with our coaching staff."

Lockwood, 24, has split this season between Vancouver and AHL Abbotsford. He has one assist in 13 NHL games and 18 points (12-6) in 26 AHL games.

Also Saturday, the Canucks placed forward Curtis Lazar on injured reserve.

