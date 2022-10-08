Canucks acquire defenceman Stillman from Chicago in exchange for Dickinson, 2nd-round pick
Peterborough, Ont., native had 2 goals, 10 assists with Chicago last season
The Vancouver Canucks added depth to their defence and gave themselves some salary cap flexibility by trading centre Jason Dickinson and a second-round draft pick to Chicago for defenceman Riley Stillman on Friday.
Stillman, 24, played 52 games with Chicago last season, recording a career-high 12 points from two goals and 10 assists, plus 36 penalty minutes. The Peterborough, Ont., native also registered 67 blocked shots, ranking fifth on the team.
"We see him as a third-pairing defenceman," said Canuck general manager Patrick Allvin. "He's a character player, hard to play against and will help us with our depth."
"See him as a third pairing defenceman, character guy, hard to play against." <br><br>🗣️ G.M. Patrik Allvin speaks to the media following the acquisition of Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks <a href="https://t.co/uR8KRtF88M">pic.twitter.com/uR8KRtF88M</a>—@Canucks
In 108 career NHL regular season games split between Chicago and Florida, Stillman has 18 points (3-15) and 68 penalty minutes.
Stillman was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the fourth round, 114th overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
The move will save the Canucks some money. Dickinson was scheduled to earn $2.65 million US this year and next. Stillman's contract is $1.35 million this year and next.
"It's part of the league," said Allvin. "You want to make sure you have flexibility moving forward. It was part of it.
"We are happy to get Riley and Jason Dickinson is a good hockey player. It's obviously never an easy decision but I think in the end both clubs were happier."
Allvin said the injuries have allowed players such as Jack Rathbone and free-agent signing Christian Wolanin to show themselves in training camp.
"We're really happy to see the internal competition that all the good teams need," he said. "In this case we feel that we have more in that position and will give the coaching staff options."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?