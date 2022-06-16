Canadiens trade Weber to Golden Knights for Dadonov

The Montreal Canadiens traded injured captain Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov on Thursday.

The 36-year-old defenceman led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, but missed all of the 2021-22 season due to various injuries.

Weber was drafted 49th overall by Nashville in the 2003 NHL entry draft.

The Predators dealt him to the Habs for defenceman P.K. Subban in a blockbuster deal ahead of free agency in June 2019.

Weber, who hails from Sicamous, B.C., has played 1,038 regular-season NHL games, putting up 589 points (224 goals, 365 assists).

Dadonov, 33, played 78 games with the Golden Knights in 2021-22, recording 20 goals and 23 assists.

"First of all, I would like to thank Shea for all that he has done for and represented to the Montreal Canadiens," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said in a statement.

"Not only was Shea an exceptional hockey player who played through significant injuries in an attempt to bring the Stanley Cup back to Montreal, he was also a great leader whose leadership will have a positive impact on our team well beyond his time with us."

Flyers name Totorella new head coach

The Philadelphia Flyers named John Tortorella their new coach, hoping the veteran can help lead them to their first Stanley Cup since 1975.

The hire was confirmed Thursday by a person with direct knowledge of the decision who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anoymity because the move had not been announced.

Tortorella coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup title in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and was fired in May 2021 after six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tortorella is the sixth Flyers coach in the last 10 years and tries to revitalize a dormant franchise that has one playoff series victory since 2012. The Flyers finished with a 25-46-11 record under Alain Vigneault and Mike Yeo and were last in the Metropolitan Division.