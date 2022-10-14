Canadiens defenceman Matheson expected to miss 8 weeks with abdominal muscle strain
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson is expected to miss eight weeks due to an abdominal muscle strain, according to the team.
Montreal recalls Corey Schueneman from AHL's Laval Rocket
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson is expected to miss eight weeks due to an abdominal muscle strain, according to the team.
The announcement came following the results of an MRI Matheson underwent on Wednesday.
The team had announced earlier Thursday before practice that he had been placed on injured reserve.
Matheson, 28, missed the team's season opener on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and last played in Montreal's Oct. 3 pre-season tilt against the Leafs.
It is Matheson's first season with the team following a July 16 trade that saw him sent over from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling.
Montreal recalled Corey Schueneman from the AHL's Laval Rocket with Matheson sidelined. The team will be taking on the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?