Canadiens sign assistant coach Luke Richardson to 3-year extension
52-year-old oversaw Habs' 1st 2 games of Stanley Cup final
The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to a three-year contract extension with assistant coach Luke Richardson.
The 52-year-old Richardson was instrumental in helping the Habs reach the Stanley Cup final, taking over the bench at a crucial moment when Ducharme was forced into isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Richardson made his head coaching debut in Montreal's 3-2 overtime win over Vegas in Game 3 of the semifinals and remained in charge for the Canadiens' six-game upset win over the Golden Knights.
WATCH | Get ready for a wild NHL off-season:
He oversaw Montreal's first two games of the Cup final in Tampa, Fla., before Ducharme returned for Game 3 in Montreal. The Lightning ended up defeating the Habs in five games.
Richardson joined the Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant coach in 2018, after four seasons as an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders.
He also led Canada to Spengler Cup titles in 2016 and 2017.
