Jake Allen stymies Senators, keeping Canadiens unbeaten in regulation
Turns aside 34 of 35 shots while Josh Anderson scores winner early in 3rd period
Josh Anderson scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Jake Allen stopped 34 shots as the visiting Montreal Canadiens edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday.
Despite Ottawa's aggressive offensive attack over the rest of regulation, Montreal held on to avenge Thursday's 3-2 home loss to the Senators.
Colin White scored his second goal of the season for Ottawa, which was trying to win consecutive games for the first time this season. The Senators, who snapped an 0-8-1 rut with Thursday's victory over Montreal, recorded 35 shots on Saturday, but were just 1-for-6 on the power play.
The Senators, though, answered with a power-play goal of their own at the 12:08 mark of the same period. White was able to muscle the rebound of an Allen save past the Canadiens goaltender to make it 1-1.
Montreal's Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin were each credited with their ninth assist of the season on Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.