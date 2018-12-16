Canadiens ride 4-goal 3rd to victory over Senators

The Montreal Canadiens scored four third-period goals to come from behind and beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Shea Weber, Paul Byron and Jonathan Drouin, into the empty net, scored in the third for the Canadiens (17-11-5). Matthew Peca added a goal in the first.

Carey Price extended his personal winning streak to five games by stopping 16-of-18 shots.

Montreal has defeated Ottawa three times in the past 12 days — all three by the score of 5-2.

Colin White and Mikkel Boedker scored for the Senators (14-16-4), who were coming off a 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

The 35-year-old Mike McKenna got the start in relief of starter Craig Anderson, who made 26 saves in Detroit. McKenna stopped 42 shots in defeat.